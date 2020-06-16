IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho Falls Police officers responded to a hit and run incident and possible attempted assault on Saturday around 2:00 a.m., IFPD reported Tuesday.

According to the reporting party, the incident began with a blue Jeep Wrangler, driven by Schumacher, tailgating another vehicle, driven by the reporting party, and driving aggressively on Broadway Avenue.

Police said the second vehicle pulled into a parking lot to get away from the Jeep, and Schumacher followed the vehicle into the parking lot and struck the vehicle with his Jeep.

At that time, the second driver reported Schumacher exited his vehicle and began yelling at him.

When the driver rolled his window down slightly to take a photo of Schumacher’s vehicle, he reportedly advanced to the vehicle and attempted to spray the driver with what appeared to be pepper spray.

The driver was able to roll up his window to avoid being sprayed but reported Schumacher struck the driver’s window with the canister several times before leaving and driving southbound on Saturn Avenue, police reported.

The driver called 911 and was able to provide a detailed description of the vehicle and the man involved in the incident, as well as a direction of travel.

An Idaho Falls Police Officer already in the area was able to quickly locate the Schumacher’s vehicle and performed a traffic stop.

Officers spoke with both involved parties, and Schumacher denied any involvement in the incident; however, police say his story had several inconsistencies.

In addition to matching the detailed description and a photo taken by the second driver, officers were able to find damage marks on both vehicles that corroborated the second driver’s reporting of the incident.

Schumacher admitted to having bear mace in the vehicle which officers located on the front passenger floorboard. The canister matched the description of the canister described by the reporting party and was seized as evidence.

Schumacher was arrested for aggravated assault, malicious injury to property and leaving the scene of an accident. He was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.