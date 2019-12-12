IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho Falls Police officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of Benton Street to investigate a report of a disturbance in progress Tuesday around 10:00 p.m.

From the 911 call, Idaho Falls Emergency Communications officers believed that a knife may be involved.

Officers arrived and located a male, later identified as 44-year-old Richard Simmons of Idaho Falls, in the doorway of the residence.

Officers verbally identified themselves as police officers and because of the possibility of weapons being involved, attempted to detain Simmons for their safety and the safety of the individuals at the residence.

Simmons resisted, but after a struggle with police, he was successfully placed in handcuffs.

Inside the home, officers spoke with a female resident who said Simmons came out of the backroom and began spotlighting the female and children at the residence with a flashlight and was throwing knives and stabbing at doors.

The female said she was scared for her safety and the safety of the children.

While inside the residence, officers observed drug paraphernalia in plain view and received permission from the woman to search the residence.

Officers located several items of drug paraphernalia including items with small amounts of drug residue.

Simmons was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a domestic battery enhancement (in the presence of a child), resisting or obstructing and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Simmons was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.