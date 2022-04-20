BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested an Idaho Falls man on Wednesday for alleged sexual exploitation of a minor.

38-year-old Ryan K. Baum was booked into the Bonneville County Jail. He is alleged to have possessed sexually exploitative material.

The Idaho Falls Police Department and Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office assisted the ICAC Unit with the arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

