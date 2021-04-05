BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – A Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy made contact with a reported intoxicated driver Saturday afternoon resulting in an arrest for felony driving under the influence.

Around 2:45 p.m., dispatch received a call of an intoxicated man driving a white pickup at the Conoco Gas Station near Fremont and Science Center Dr. The caller gave dispatch a license plate number from the pickup which was registered to 39-year-old Jake D. Fisher of Idaho Falls.

Officers in the area of the Conoco arrived and advised others over the radio the pickup had already left the gas station.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

At that time, a deputy was near the registered address shown on the vehicle, locating it parked in the wrong direction in front of that residence on Nottingham Ln.

The deputy found Fisher with his head down and passed out in the driver seat of the running vehicle with his foot on the brake and holding containers of alcohol.

The deputy had to knock on the window to wake Fisher up and ask him to step out.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

In doing so, the deputy observed Fisher struggling to stay steady on his feet, and when asked, he admitted he had been drinking.

Fisher was placed under arrest for driving under the influence (DUI) and transported to the Bonneville County Jail.

Deputies found Fisher had multiple prior convictions for DUI, including a Felony Conviction in 2018, and had a suspended driver’s license.

Fisher was booked into jail for felony driving under the influence and misdemeanors for driving without privileges and possession of an open container of alcohol.

The post Idaho Falls man arrested for felony DUI appeared first on Local News 8.