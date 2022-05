BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Special Investigations Unit detectives served a search warrant Monday afternoon at a residence in the 1100 E. block of 1st St. as part of an ongoing investigation.

As deputies arrived, they located 43-year-old Jason L. Gneiting and detained him.

During a search of the residence, deputies seized approximately 15 pounds of methamphetamine and various items of drug paraphernalia.

Gneiting was then transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for felony drug trafficking and misdemeanor possession of drugparaphernalia.

This case is still under investigation, and no further information is available.

The Special Investigations Unit consists of detectives with the Idaho Falls Police Department and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips and information about drug or criminal activity in our area can always be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers online at www.IFcrime.org or through the P3tips app on your mobile device and could be eligible for a reward.

The post Idaho Falls man arrested for trafficking methamphetamine appeared first on Local News 8.