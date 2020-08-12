Crime Tracker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho Falls Police officers were called to Walmart on 500 S Utah for reports of a burglary in process Sunday shortly before 4 p.m.

A man, identified as 43-year-old Idaho Falls resident Gilberto Badachi, had walked out of the store with a cartload of more than $500 of unpaid merchandise and refused to stop when confronted by store employees.

Badachi ran from store personnel leaving the cart and merchandise in the parking lot.

He then entered his vehicle in the parking lot and attempted to flee.

Store employees gave Idaho Falls Police dispatch a description of the vehicle, and area officers were advised to look for a vehicle matching

the given description.

An Idaho Falls Police sergeant nearby located the vehicle near the intersection of Maple Street and Eastern Avenue and stopped the vehicle, and additional officers responded to assist.

Officers found a considerable number of items inside the vehicle that appeared to be stolen.

Badachi admitted to stealing the items from the Walmart in Ammon earlier that day.

The items in the vehicle were found to have a total value of nearly $900.

Badachit was arrested for burglary and was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.

While being booked into jail, jail staff found loose oxycodone and clonazepam pills that Badachi did not have a prescription for.

As a result, Badachi was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and introducing major contraband into a correctional

facility.