IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) -Idaho Falls Police broke up an apparent drug deal when one of the suspects drove his car into a snowbank.

It happened January 31, when an officer was patrolling in the area of Jennie Lee Drive and watched two vehicles pull into a parking lot. The two vehicles parked next to each other.

When the officer approached, one vehicle stopped, but the driver of a Dodge Stratus attempted to drive away. It pulled up onto the sidewalk and drove through some deep snow, where it got stuck in a drift.

The driver, identified as Jesse Kirby, 43, then tried to run away, but the officer soon caught up. According to police, Kirby lost his footing and ran into the patrol vehicle then fell on the ground.

In the meantime, the first car drove off and escaped police. The search for that vehicle continues.

As police retraced Kirby’s flight path, they found a plastic grocery bag containing multiple baggies containing more than a pound of methamphetamine.

Kirby was arrested for felony drug trafficking, felony attempting to elude an officer, resisting and obstructing, possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding parole violation warrant.