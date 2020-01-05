Top Stories

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-An Idaho Falls man is being held on assault charges after he allegedly attacked a woman in the 1200 block of Ashment.

Idaho Falls Police were called to the home at 5:45 p.m. Friday by Logan Rogers, 32, who claimed a woman stabbed him in the chest and hit him in the head with a frying pan.

Officers finally located Rogers in a vehicle on Falcon Drive about 6 p.m.

Both Rogers and the woman said they had been arguing when the situation turned physical. She claimed Rogers had punched her in the face, kicked her repeatedly in the head, and held her in a headlock. She said she believed he was going to kill her. Police said they noted injuries that appeared consistent with the violence she described.

Rogers said he tackled the woman after she hit him with a frying pan then retrieved a knife. According to police, he did not have injuries consistent with being hit by a frying pan. While he had a small red mark on his sternum, they found no holes in his shirt where the injury occurred.

The woman admitted holding a knife, but denied stabbing him. Officers could not find a frying pan on the scene.

Rogers was arrested for felony domestic battery with traumatic injury and felony attempted strangulation.