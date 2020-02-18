Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-An Idaho Falls man faces multiple charges after a series of incidents that began a traffic accident at 25th East and East View Drive at around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Witnesses told police Quinton Miner, 33, was driving erratically in a Ford Focus that hit another vehicle. He was traveling with three young children aged 5, 7, and 11.

Another driver stopped and offered to allow Miner and the children to wait for police in his Chevrolet Traverse. But, Police say Miner took that car, along with the wallet of the owner, and drove off with the kids.

Police say he left the children at a house, that was unknown to him, in Bonneville County. The children were safe with only minor injuries from the crash. The oldest child was able to call police and report the incident.

Police used an On-Star tracking service to trace the car to a home in Ririe.

Idaho State Police arrested Miner there on felony charges of grand theft, felony injury to a child, possession of a stolen credit card, and failure to purchase a driver’s license.

Police suspect drugs may have been involved.