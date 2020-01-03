Top Stories

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-An Idaho Falls man faces charges after attempting to break into property near 17th South and 35th West at around 2:40 a.m. Friday.

A Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy saw a vehicle driving with its lights off pull into a home. The officer watched a man attempting to enter vehicles on the property and a barn located near the residence.

The suspect, identified later as Manuel D. Quintero, 27, of Idaho Falls, ran away when the deputy called out to him. Officers followed tracks in the snow and located Quintero running in a nearby canal.

Officers said the man showed signs of intoxication. Quintero said he had been drinking. According to officers, Quintero also admitted taking some property from a vehicle and a residence in the area.

Quintero was booked on felony charges of 3rd offense driving under the influence, burglary, and 2 counts of attempted burglary. He also faces charges of resisting and obstructing.

Deputies were attempting to return stolen items seized in Quintero’s vehicle as investigation continues.