BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to a crash Wednesday just before 6 p.m. near 105th N. and 25th E.

Emergency personnel arrived to find a vehicle, driven by 77-year-old Gary D. Jordan of Idaho Falls, had collided with a tree.

Ambulance personnel transported Jordan to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the crash but believe Jordan may have been suffering a medical issue prior to leaving the roadway.

