IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – An Idaho Falls man is facing multiple felony charges.

Court records show Nathan Law is charged with six counts of having child sexually exploitative material.

He is also charged with four counts of video voyeurism.

The charges were filed Wednesday when he made his initial court appearance.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month.

The post Idaho Falls man faced multiple felony charges appeared first on Local News 8.