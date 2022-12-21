IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested an Idaho Falls man on Wednesday for alleged sexual exploitation of a child.

39-year-old Che T. Miles was booked into the Bonneville County Jail. He is alleged to have possessed sexually exploitative material.

The Idaho Falls Police Department, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office assisted the ICAC Unit with the case.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.

Parents, educators and law enforcement officials can find more information and helpful resources at the ICAC website.

The post Idaho Falls man for alleged sexual exploitation of a child appeared first on Local News 8.