IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – An Idaho Falls man is in critical condition after he was struck by lightning Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened around 12:40 p.m. in the parking lot of Love’s Travel Stop on south 45th West.
The 60-year-old man was rushed to EIRMC.
His name and further information about the incident have not been released.
