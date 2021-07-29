IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – An Idaho Falls man is in critical condition after he was struck by lightning Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 12:40 p.m. in the parking lot of Love’s Travel Stop on south 45th West.

The 60-year-old man was rushed to EIRMC.

His name and further information about the incident have not been released.

