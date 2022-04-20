JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle, fatal crash at 111-130 Bassett Rd. in Jefferson County Wednesday around 9 a.m.

According to police, a 45-year-old male from Idaho Falls was northbound on Bassett Road, north of 100 N, in a 1992 Chevrolet pickup. The vehicle went off the right shoulder, came back on the road, went off the left shoulder and rolled, coming to rest off the roadway.

ISP said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and he succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The road was partially blocked for two and a half hours.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police who was assisted at the scene by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson QRU, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Bonneville EMS.

