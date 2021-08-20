POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A 39-year-old Idaho Falls man entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced Friday.

Matthew Gary Leander III was indicted by a federal grand jury on August 27, 2019.

Sentencing is set for November 9, 2021, before Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye at the federal courthouse in Pocatello.

According to court records, Idaho State Police officers attempted a traffic stop on the van Leander was driving after observing a suspected drug transaction. Leander failed to yield and led police on a chase through a residential neighborhood. The pursuit ended when Leander collided with a fence in a commercial area near downtown Idaho Falls. Leander then ran away on foot and was later apprehended. Police found a large amount of methamphetamine and other indicators of drug sales in the van Leander had been driving.

Leander faces a minimum term of five years and a maximum term of 40 years in federal prison, a fine of $5 million, and at least four years of supervised release.

Acting U.S. Attorney Gonzalez recognized and commended the cooperative efforts of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Idaho State Police-District 6, and the Idaho Falls Police Department, which led to charges.

The post Idaho Falls man pleads guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine appeared first on Local News 8.