IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – An Idaho Falls man found a new way to compete in the Great Snake River Triathlon, despite his physical limitations.

He believes this could create a new way for people to compete around the world.

Rod Hutchins was in his mid-thirties when he contracted Guillian-Barre Syndrome and was paralyzed from the neck down.

He spent 23 years overcoming his physical limitations to compete in the 2019 Iron Man in Kona, Hawaii.

Following the race, he was diagnosed with bronchitis, then pneumonia, and then covid. Which completely changed his body.

“I remember being on the phone for less than 15 seconds and feeling like I was going into a heart attack or a stroke, which is how my body manifested itself,” said Rod. “The pain and I’ve been in this position thousands of times over the last two years, and as a result, can’t raise my arm higher than death.”

Rod says, his condition feels like he’s constantly holding his breath for two minutes then has a minute of relief.

But he’s never let physical limitations hold him back.

“I went to the race directors of the triathlon and said, Would you mind if I took my journey of physical therapy and let that be cumulative towards a virtual tri triathlon? They’d never done it before. It’s a new concept worldwide,” said Rod.

The triathlon directors let him complete the race in stages.

Now the group plans to take the concept nationwide, specifically to veterans suffering from disabilities or PTSD.

“Rod came to me with the idea of virtual triathlons, and it’s kind of a seed in his mind that we could prepare together and reach out and have more people join in the race with us,” said triathlon director Mike Taylor. “The whole idea of racing at our pace and allowing people to be able to become all that they can be is a great idea. And we want to be able to reach out to communities across the nation and even world and help people get racing, get active in doing things.”

On Saturday, he was honored as a competitor in the triathlon. And while he already crossed the finish line days before, Rod was there to personally congratulate those who finished the race.

“Being in this race is huge for me. It’s something that I visualized, been working hard for a long time, and I applaud each and every person that’s here today that even made the goal, whether they’re a triathlete or whether they’re just this is our first one. It was fun to set the standard, the crossing line as it metals out here. Hearing some of the stories of some of these people,” said Rod.

Even though any intense physical activity is extremely painful, Rod says he will continue to race at his own pace.

And it’s easier when he thinks of the people he inspires on his way.

“On those days that are harder for me. I think of someone that might be out in New Jersey, New York, Las Vegas, Colorado, who today is making that decision. They’re done with life or I just can’t complete what I set out to do. And they’ve lost hope. And that alone helps me that day get through that day. And in addition to God’s tender mercies,” said Rod.

For more information on Rod’s veteran dream team and future virtual triathlons, click HERE.

The post Idaho Falls man returns to Great Snake River Triathlon in new way appeared first on Local News 8.