POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A 43-year-old Idaho Falls man was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced Friday.

Brian Rogers was originally indicted by a federal grand jury on October 15, 2020 and pleaded guilty to the offense on June 30, 2021.

According to court records, on July 21, 2020, officers from Idaho Department of Correction Probation and Parole, with the assistance of the Idaho Falls Police Department, conducted a parole compliance search of Rogers’ Idaho Falls residence. During the search, officers located a quarter of a pound of methamphetamine along with evidence Rogers was selling methamphetamine. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigated a firearm that was also located at the residence.

Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered Rogers to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Rogers must also serve a sentence in the State of Idaho based on a parole violation.

Acting U.S. Attorney Gonzalez recognized the cooperative efforts of the Idaho Department of Correction Probation and Parole, Idaho Falls Police Department, and ATF, which led to charges.

“Idaho is best served when local, state, and federal law enforcement cooperatively work together,” Gonzalez said. “This prosecution task force model, strongly supported by eastern Idaho communities and leaders, reduces violent crime. That is the purpose of Idaho’s reinvigorated Project Safe Neighborhoods program and the Eastern Idaho Partnership Special Assistant U.S. Attorney program. My office is pleased to join the communities of southeast Idaho and the State of Idaho in this important endeavor.”

