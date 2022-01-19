POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – An Idaho Falls man was sentenced to 68 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court records, on June 19, 2019, Idaho State Police officers initiated a traffic stop on a van driven by Matthew Gary Leander, III, 39, of Idaho Falls. Law enforcement suspected Leander and his passenger, Kevin Ralph Nixon, 55, also of Idaho Falls, were recently involved in the sale of methamphetamine.

After a short pursuit, law enforcement forcefully stopped the van. Leander then fled on foot and was later apprehend. A search of Nixon’s person yielded a bag that contained methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. In the vehicle, law enforcement also found 99.54 grams of methamphetamine. Leander admitted at the time of his guilty plea that he possessed the methamphetamine to distribute it to others.

Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Leander to serve four years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Leander pleaded guilty to the charges on August 18, 2021. On December 6, 2021, Judge Nye sentenced Nixon to three years of probation.

U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr., of the District of Idaho made the announcement and commended the cooperative efforts of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Idaho State Police-District 6 and the Idaho Falls Police Department, which led to charges.

