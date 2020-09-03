Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-An Idaho Falls man faces over 5 years in federal prison after pleading guilty on February 25 to possession of child pornography in U.S. District Court in Pocatello.

Judge David C. Nye also ordered Gonzales-Torres to serve 15 years of supervised release following his prison sentence. He also ordered the man to pay $6,000 restitution to the victims in the images. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

A detective with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force downloaded several files of child pornography on Gonzales-Torres’ computer, that were made available by a peer-to-peer network, according to court files.

Using a search warrant, the task force seized a desktop computer, which revealed 1,251 images and 15 videos. Gonzales-Torres admitted he had downloaded the pornography and stored it on his computer.

The case was assisted by Homeland Security Investigations in Idaho Falls, the Idaho Falls and Rexburg Police Departments and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

The case was brought by Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 to target an epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

