POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A 25-year-old Idaho Falls man was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison for trafficking lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced Friday.

John Morgan McComas was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 28, 2020.

According to court records, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at McComas’ Idaho Falls residence in April 2019. During the search, law enforcement located indicia of drugs sales, a large amount of LSD, firearms, and a book entitled “How to Be a Drug Dealer.”

Acting U.S. Attorney Gonzalez highlighted the cooperative efforts of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Falls Police Department, which led to charges.

This case was handled by the U.S. Attorney Office’s specially deputized Special Assistant U.S. Attorney (SAUSA), funded by the Eastern Idaho Partnership (EIP) and the State of Idaho. The EIP is a coalition of local city and county officials in eastern Idaho as well as the Idaho Department of Correction.

The EIP SAUSA program allows law enforcement to utilize the federal criminal justice system – through the EIP SAUSA – to prosecute, convict, and sentence violent, armed criminals and drug traffickers. These criminals often receive stiffer penalties than they might in state courts.

