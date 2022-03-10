POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – An Idaho Falls man was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

According to court records, on October 22, 2019, law enforcement received an investigative lead that Robert Neil Curran, 27, was using Twitter to distribute child pornography. The account’s identifying information led law enforcement to Curran’s phone number.

Curran was later arrested by his parole officer for unauthorized access to the internet and was interviewed on November 19, 2019, in relation to his Twitter usage. After waiving his Miranda rights, he admitted to viewing and receiving child pornography on Twitter. Curran possessed over 1,600 images of child pornography.

Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Curran to serve 15 years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Curran pleaded guilty to the charges on September 29, 2021.

U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr., of the District of Idaho made the announcement and commended the cooperative efforts of Homeland Security Investigations in Idaho Falls, the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Idaho Falls Police Department, which led to charges.

The post Idaho Falls man sentenced to more than 10 years for possessing child pornography appeared first on Local News 8.