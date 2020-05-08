Home

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – With more people at home, you may have racked up some cans, bottles, or boxes.

Idaho Falls has many bins around the city where you can drop off items.

The City offers curbside recycling for $10 a month for residential customers and $17 for commercial businesses.

“A lot of it needs to be separated,” Western Recycling’s Dawn Beaty said. “So paper would go with paper. Plastic, cardboard, newspaper and aluminum all are separated.”

“So, yeah, if you’re interested in recycling it’s not that hard. It’s really easy. Just rinse all the food particles off and collect it.”

Many items are recyclable, but some locations will not accept certain locations. Go here for more information from the City of Idaho Falls.