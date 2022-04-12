IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A jury trial for Idaho Falls police officer Elias Cerdas has been dismissed.

District Judge Darren Simpson said the case against Cerdas was dismissed without prejudice if he agreed to complete 100 hours of firearms training within the next year. It was agreed upon between the attorneys on both sides.

The announcement came during the second day of his trial.

Cerdas was charged with felony involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Joseph Johnson.

In February 2021, Johnson was shot in his backyard by Cerdas when he was mistaken for a suspect they were searching for. They were looking for a violent felon whose GPS coordinates on his phone placed him in Johnson’s yard. Police say Johnson was wearing a shirt matching the suspect’s and was carrying a gun.

This is a developing story and will update this story throughout the day.

