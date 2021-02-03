IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Street Department crews began plowing priority roads at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning after a winter storm blanketed Idaho Falls overnight.

The recent accumulation of snow has exceeded two inches (2”), which qualifies as a snow event according to the City’s Snow and Ice Control Policies and Procedures Manual.

Parking restrictions are in place from now until the city issues another notice lifting them. Vehicles should be moved off the city roadways to allow room for plows to clear the roads.

Vehicles parked on streets after a snow event is called will be subject to ticketing and relocation of the vehicle in accordance with snow removal parking restrictions.

SNOW REMOVAL SCHEDULE

ZONE B

Zone B is currently being plowed and will continue to be plowed until completion. Zone B is the majority of the city and is colored yellow on the ZONE MAP.

DOWNTOWN

Downtown will be plowed during the early morning hours of Thursday, February 4 from midnight to 7 a.m. to minimize the impact on businesses. Downtown is colored gray on the ZONE MAP.

ZONE A

Zone A is a relatively small area located in the center of the city and is colored green on the ZONE MAP. Zone A will be plowed over a two-day period:

East and west streets on Friday, February 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

North and south streets on Saturday, February 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

To review the progress of snow removal on the interactive map, click HERE.

A link to the snow removal and parking restrictions ordinance, policy, maps, zones and additional information can be found on the homepage of the city’s website.

