IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls residents have a new resource to find family activities and sports available in town.

Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation has decided to go green, announcing a new digital community newsletter Wednesday.

The free publication offers information on community events such as movies in the park, sports team sign-ups and more.

It’s designed to replace magazines and flyers usually sent home with young students.

While the city does still have some distancing protocols in place, they will have all their regular programs, says Director of Parks and Recreation PJ Holm.

“We are so excited to say yes, we absolutely will be offering swim lessons, all of our programs, educational classes,” Holm said. “We are going to be running at just about full capacity this year after the pandemic last year.”

