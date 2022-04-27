IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department Administrative Assistant to the Director Tracy Sessions has received statewide recognition for her exemplary work in the city.

Sessions received the 2022 Outstanding Support Staff Award given by the Idaho Recreation and Park Association at their awards banquet earlier in April. The award recognizes support staff for exceptional accomplishments, leadership, innovation and service to the parks and recreation profession.

“She is a pillar of our department and plays a significant role in our success,” Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm said. “Tracy consistently demonstrates professionalism and patience. She sets an example for all of Parks and Recreation.”

Peers at the Parks and Recreation Department nominated Sessions for the award, noting her efforts as a team player and her willingness to take on additional responsibilities. Among those roles, Sessions has been a member of the War Bonnet Round Up Committee and organizes contracts, pays dues, orders tickets, handles purchasing, organizes merchandise and coordinates participant needs.

“When asked to do something, Tracy delivers,” Idaho Falls Recreation Superintendent Christopher Horsley said. “She is an outstanding support staff member and exemplifies the qualifying characteristics of this award.”

Sessions has worked for the City of Idaho Falls for 29 years, with 24 as a Parks and Recreation Administrative Assistant. Sessions has supported multiple directors, assistant directors, superintendents and numerous community programs.

