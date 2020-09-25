News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – As housing prices continue to rise in Idaho Falls, city officials are working out plans to facilitate multi-unit housing developments.

The city has created a special committee, called IDAhome, which is tasked with addressing the housing crisis. They say the city needs to offer a greater variety of housing options.

As of right now 91% of housing in Idaho falls consists of single unit homes, which many residents cannot afford, and may not even want.

Brad Cramer is the Community Development Services Director in Idaho Falls. He says that the goal of IDAhome is to work together with residents to move forward with development and construction of multi-unit housing options. “We want input,” says Cramer, “It’s a conversation we want to push a little bit on, but we really do want the citizens of Idaho Falls to help drive that conversation and become champions of a variety of housing types.”

Cramer notes that the goal is not to commence construction of massive apartment buildings. A “variety of housing types” might also include duplexes, or cottage courts where homes face a common court yard instead of the street.

IDAhome plans to distribute surveys to Idaho Falls residents, asking for their input. Then, early next year they will initiate neighborhood discussions on what development could look like.