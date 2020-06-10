Photo from Viewer Tony Mares

(Idaho Falls KIFI/KIDK) Just before 7:40 p.m., IFPD and Idaho Falls fire units responded to a report of a car accident in the Porter Canal behind the hotels on Lindsey Boulevard.

A Black Cadillac sedan drove off River Parkway behind the Le Ritz Hotel and Sandpiper Restaurant and ended up in the canal.

There are no reports of injuries and witnesses tell Local News 8, the occupants were able to get out of the car.

Idaho Falls Police are investigating.

