IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Falls Police Department is still preparing its move to a new building.
The city of Idaho Falls is reviewing approximately 10 proposals from architects.
The city has purchased the former Idaho Livestock Auction property as a probable location.
Mayor Rebecca Casper said she expected to approve a contract for that work within two to four weeks.
The city says they should have a cost estimate within three to four months.
