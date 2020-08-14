The following is a release from the Idaho Falls Police Department:

Idaho Falls, ID – The Idaho Falls Police Department is excited to host a Citizen’s Police Academy beginning September 16, 2020. The Citizen’s Police Academy is a 7-week program designed to give community members a working knowledge of the Idaho Falls Police Department, an insight into being a police officer, and a better understanding of crime, public safety and police activity in Idaho Falls.

Citizen’s Academies are hosted by law enforcement agencies around the country and vary from agency to agency. IFPD hosts a Citizen’s Police Academy about once per year. The primary goals of

the Citizen’s Police Academy is to educate attendees about police and the department, and to build relationships between IFPD and the Idaho Falls community.

Classes are designed to be engaging and at times even hands on. The academy is expected to include an IFPD Facilities tour, Dispatch tour, and demonstrations in forensics/Crime Scene Investigations, firearms, TASER, Unmanned Aerial Systems (drones), K9 Officers, SWAT, the Bomb Squad, Emergency Vehicle Operations and other topics.

This free class is open to community members age 18 or older and is a great opportunity for aspiring law enforcement officers, community members interested in joining the Citizen’s Watch

Patrol, and community members who are simply interested in gaining a greater understanding of police and the Idaho Falls Police Department.

The 2020 Citizen’s Police Academy will begin on Wednesday, September 16th. Classes will be held each week from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. until October 28th. In the later half of the class, two classes will be held on Saturday in place of the Wednesday night class. Those Saturday classes are yet to be determined, but will be finalized soon.

Anyone interested in participating in the Citizen’s Police Academy is invited to submit an application no later than August 28th. A limited number of seats are available so anyone interested

is encouraged to apply soon. The application and more information are available at IdahoFallsPolice.com.