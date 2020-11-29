Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI-KIDK)-Idaho Falls Police are investigating a series of “porch pirate” package thefts in the Fairway Estates area.

Police believe there may be other victims in the area who are unaware they have had packages stolen.

Most of the known thefts happened Friday. It appears the thieves targeted homes in the area that do not have readily visible doorbell cameras.

Police are asking people in the Fairway Estates area to check with relatives or business contacts to make sure they didn’t have packages delivered that are now missing.

Anyone with concerns or information should contact Idaho Falls Police at 208-529-1200.