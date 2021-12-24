IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to check the welfare of Amelia Furniss Leonhart.

Amelia is 22-years-old and was last seen by family members on December 21.

Amelia may be driving a 1998 white Honda accord with a black hood.

Anyone who is aware of Amelia’s current whereabouts, or who has seen Amelia or her vehicle since Tuesday evening, is asked to please call dispatch at (208)529-1200.

