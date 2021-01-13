IFPD Corah Carson

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho Falls Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Corah Carson was last seen at around 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Police say she may have left on her own or is staying with friends. They say they want to make sure the girl is safe and verify her well-being.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.

