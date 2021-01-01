Idaho Falls (Idaho) – Idaho Falls Police have released details on a disturbance involving gunshots on the 1100 block of St. Clair Road last night.

The following is a statement from the Idaho Falls Police Department:

Last night at approximately 9:00 p.m., Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to a report of a disturbance and gun shots at an apartment in the 1100 block of St. Clair Road. Due to the nature of the call, a large number of police officers responded and secured the area.

Officers found that two individuals had been involved in a disturbance and that a firearm was discharged multiple times. A person sustained two gunshot wounds and fled from the residence. That person was located by law enforcement at an area hospital a short time later. As of this morning, January 1st, that person is listed in fair condition at an area hospital.

A second person, Walter Alarcon, was located at the residence when Officers entered the residence. Alarcon was determined to be the person who fired the gun that struck the first individual referenced. Alarcon was also injured in the incident and was treated at an area hospital. After continued investigation, Alarcon was arrested for Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, and Unlawful Discharge of a Weapon in an Occupied Building and taken to the Bonneville County Jail.

This incident remains under investigation, and no additional information is available for release at this time.