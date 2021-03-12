IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho Falls Power is launching a college scholarship program to high school juniors and seniors. Ten students will receive a $500 college scholarship this year.

The program is open to all Idaho Falls junior and senior high school students who are or whose parents are customers of Idaho Falls Power.

In past years, the utility has sponsored local students at the annual Community-Owned Utilities Association Youth Rally in Caldwell. Participating students have the opportunity to earn scholarship money. But, this year, the event has been canceled.

Interested students should apply by May 1. Applications are available online or by calling 208-612-8430.

