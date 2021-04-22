IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A special experiment Thursday tested our readiness in case of a regional power emergency.

Idaho Falls Power and Idaho National Laboratories collaborated on trying out IFP’s hydro power plants.

Power was shut off at the lower, old lower and city hydro plants.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The goal was to determine IFP’s capability to generate and transmit stable energy across its own system while disconnected from the larger regional power grid.

“So this is a first of kind in the country, first of kind globally, to prove out can you island a hydrocunit and create a microgrid with it,” IFP general manager Bear Prairie said.

This is the second time they’ve attempted a test like this.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

In the first test, the generator frequency became unstable when the generator was loaded above 25% of capacity.

The results Thursday were successful, with the Idaho Falls Mayor saying she’s excited about the outcome.

The post Idaho Falls Power conducts microgrid test appeared first on Local News 8.