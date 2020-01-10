News
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-UPDATE: Idaho Falls Power reports electricity was restored to the outage area by 11:45 a.m. Friday.
Original Story:
About 100 customers are affected by an Idaho Falls Power outage Friday.
The outage is affecting customers in the so-called “Tree Streets” on Ridge, Water, Placer, and South Boulder Streets.
Idaho Falls Power reports a crew has been dispatched.
The outage appeared to be the result of a failed fuse.
An exact time for restoration was unknown.
