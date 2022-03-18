IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Power is seeking public help in shaping the utility’s energy resource portfolio to best address current and future customer needs.

The utility is currently accepting applications from interested Idaho Falls Power customers wishing to serve on the Idaho Falls Power Energy Resource Advisory Committee. It is anticipated members will participate for a couple of years. The Mayor’s Office will accept applications until April 4.

“Idaho Falls Power’s overall goal is to provide low cost, reliable, and sustainable electricity that meets both the needs of our current and future energy and sustainability needs,” IFP General Manager Bear Prairie said. “Public input is essential to our community-owned utility in achieving this goal, particularly when it comes to understanding the community’s needs and interests when exploring energy resources. This is one of the benefits of being served by a public power utility. Our customers’ opinions matter.”

The committee will be asked to review the city’s long-term energy needs and explore future energy generation possibilities. Examples include wind, solar, natural gas peaking plants, battery storage, hydro pump storage, biofuels, geothermal, co-generation, hydrogen and various nuclear technologies.

“We have tremendous local talent and who possess a rich knowledge of innovative power sources,” Mayor Rebecca Casper said. “We want to tap into these individuals’ insights to gain a greater perspective on how to serve Idaho Falls Power customers better.”

The committee can expect the following:

Advise the IFP General Manager and IFP Board on the work and findings of the committee.

Utilize IFP staff and resources through the general manager to gain appropriate knowledge of resource options available.

Focus and explore and wide variety of energy resource options and mixes that best serve Idaho Falls Power customers as a collective to best meet the energy needs of all community members.

Work actively in collaboration with all committee members to best identify risk, benefits, pros and cons of future resource mix options.

Present and inform the power board from time to time on findings and work of the committee.

Contribute substantial personal time reading, researching, and studying available materials on electricity generation and the state of the current energy market.

It is anticipated committee members will meet four times a year or as needed.

Committee members will not be financially compensated for their service but will be provided with the necessary equipment, training and supplies.

Anyone interested in serving on the committee can find the application online at www.ifpower.org or www.idahofalls.gov.

Applications are also available at the Mayor’s Office, 308 Constitution Avenue, or at the Idaho Falls Power Administration Building, 140 South Capital Avenue.

For more information about the committee, contact the Mayor’s Office at mayor@idahofalls.gov or visit www.ifpower.org.

