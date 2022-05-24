IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Public Library announced Monday it will be covering the additional fee for Bonneville County residents to continue using its Overdrive/Libby services.

Those not living within Idaho Falls City limits will still have to pay the base $120 per year per family to get a library card to use any of the library services.

The City Library Board decided to allow the fee may be paid in $20 installments over six months.

This change starts October 1.

You can view our previous story HERE.

