IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Rebecca Casper has been re-elected as mayor of Idaho Falls.

Casper won the election with more than 70% of the vote.

Casper congratulated her opponent Ashley Romero Tuesday night saying it takes courage to run and get into politics.

She says there is a lot to look forward to, especially after being named America’s best performing small city.

