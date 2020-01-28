Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Falls Regional Airport 2019 numbers are the highest numbers in the airport’s history.

The 2019 passenger count total for IDA was 352,093, which broke the previous record of 328,364, which was set in 2014.

The amount of passengers getting on flights for 2019 was 177,168. That number was also up from 161,019 in 2018.

Those numbers represent a 9% increase in air travelers going through IDA in 2019. That increase is on top of an additional 9% increase the airport saw from 2017 to 2018.

The airport will begin construction soon on a terminal expansion. This expansion will add three new gates and more area in the security screening and gate areas.