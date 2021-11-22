IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Regional Airport has been experiencing record levels of passenger flow and those numbers are expected to get even bigger during the holiday season.

With the increased number of airlines serving IDA, and the higher volume of flights, passengers are encouraged to arrive early for their flights and to make sure they are prepared for lines and increased wait times.

“Travel at the holidays is always at a higher volume than we see normally,” Idaho Falls Regional Airport director Rick Cloutier said. “IDA is very well equipped to handle those increases, but it’s always wise to plan ahead and get here a little early so that you avoid long lines or unexpected problems.”

Cloutier says those tips are especially important when at other airports. The increase of holiday travelers, combined with the possibility of weather delays at the holidays can put stress on travelers, especially when flying through larger airports.

In an effort to help alleviate some of those stresses, IDA is announcing that from Monday until January 3, 2022, all IDA parking lots will only charge the economy lot parking rate, reducing fees for holiday travelers.

“Little things remembering to bring and wear a mask, packing smart and allowing extra time can really make the difference in the passenger experience,” Cloutier said. “Being patient and trying to be kind will also go a long way towards making difficult traveling situations a little less stressful.”

According to a recent press release from the TSA, the agency expects to see travel volumes at Thanksgiving at close to pre-pandemic levels. According to the agency they expect to screen approximately 20 million passengers over the next two weeks.

“We anticipate that travel may be very close to pre-pandemic levels this holiday, and we are staffed and prepared for the holiday travelers. We have deployed technologies that enhance detection capabilities and reduce physical contact, and it’s equally important that passengers are prepared with travel tips for the most efficient checkpoint experience,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske, is a TSA press release from Nov. 17. “With overall vaccination rates improving nationwide and greater confidence in healthy travel, there will be more people traveling so plan ahead, remain vigilant and practice kindness.”

IDA officials remind travelers that airports are still under federal mask mandates, and all passengers must wear masks at all times both in air terminals and while flying. Passengers are also encouraged to check on their flights regularly online with their air carriers to be aware of flight schedules and delays. For questions about TSA screening procedures, acceptable materials for carry on luggage, and other questions, please visit www.tsa.gov.

