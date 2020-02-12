Top Stories

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Flight expansion plans at the Idaho Falls airport are starting to take off.

The airport announced travelers will soon be able to visit San Diego California with direct flights through Allegiant.

During the press conference Tuesday morning, Mayor Rebecca Casper said the new non-stop service will begin on June 5th.

The seasonal flights will operate twice weekly.

Mayor Casper says she has been looking for ways to keep the city of Idaho Falls thriving.

She believes this new travel destination will be beneficial to the southern-eastern Idaho community and out of state travelers.

“It’s important to us in the city to be able to make sure that we’re doing our best to provide opportunities. Adding yet another non-stop destination to a place that is as fun as San Diego. It just feels great, we’re all pretty excited about this,” Casper.