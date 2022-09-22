IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We have an update on plans to replace the control tower at Idaho Falls Regional Airport.

The current tower was constructed in the 1960s, and the Federal Aviation Administration says due to its age and location inside the terminal building, a new location will be needed on the property

A spokesman for the city tells us the the airport is requesting a site study at the council meeting Thursday evening.

The planning phase including the study will be 100% funded through the FAA. That could be followed by an environmental assessment so work may not even start for more than a year.

