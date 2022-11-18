IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The holiday season is just around the corner, and the Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) expects one of the busiest travel seasons yet.

Already this year, IDA has experienced record levels of passengers making their way through the premier airport for the region. With the increased number of passengers and higher volumes of flights, travelers are encouraged to arrive at least two hours early for their flight to ensure enough time to get through the lines and not get left behind.

“This year, we have seen an uptick in travel; in fact, over 500,000 people have made their way through IDA to date,” Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier said. “The airport ensured we took measures in our remodel to be well equipped for the increase in passengers, but it is always wise to plan ahead and get to the airport a little bit early.”

Arriving two hours before scheduled departures will allow travelers enough time to park, check-in with the airline and proceed through Transportation Security Administration screening. Once at the gates, travelers will find an improved airport terminal with new restaurant offerings. To bring even more cheer this holiday season, the Idaho Falls Regional Airport Arts Program anticipates offering live music in the terminal.

“We are privileged to have so many great non-stop destinations at IDA,” Cloutier said. “In the past year, we’ve completed an expansion project that provides an improved airport experience to provide the best for our passengers and community.”

As IDA sees increased passenger numbers, the airport prepared by adding additional economy parking at the airport. This summer Economy lot two, which is just 500 feet away from the terminal allows passengers to ditch the cash, use their mobile devices and find affordable parking. Additional lots are also available and additional parking information can be found on IDA’s website at https://www.idahofallsidaho.gov/219/Parking.

People waiting to pick up passengers are asked to wait in the economy parking lot as vehicles are prohibited from waiting along the drop-off and pick-up curb. The area directly in front of the terminal is for individuals loading or unloading their vehicles.

Passengers are also encouraged to pack smart before arriving at the airport. Knowing what you can or can’t pack in carry-on and checked luggage before arriving at the airport makes the screening process easier. IDA encourages travelers to visit the TSA “What Can I Bring?” tool here or at https://www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/whatcanibring/all.

“We just ask people to offer a little more patience and plan for a little extra time to get through lines,” Cloutier said. “A little kindness and some preplanning will go a long way to helping make travel better for everyone.”

The post Idaho Falls Regional Airport prepared for busy holiday travel season appeared first on Local News 8.