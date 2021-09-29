IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Idaho Falls Community Development Services Department (CDS) has released the draft version of the city’s new roadmap for future growth, called the Imagine IF plan, for review and public comment.

The plan, which will serve as a guide for future development within the city of Idaho Falls, has been in development since the beginning of 2021.

Initially CDS held five separate neighborhood meetings in February and March to gather input and get participation from specific neighborhoods from around the city.

In addition to the neighborhood meetings, they also conducted a citywide, statistically valid survey to solicit input and gather data to assist in the creation of the document.

All the data from the resident survey coupled with input from the various public meetings were used to craft the new Imagine IF plan, which will help give city officials guidance on how the city grows and develops in the future.

Public outreach was essential to develop the plan.

“Idaho Falls citizens have been such an important part of this process. We’re really happy with how the document has turned out and hope the public will feel that way too,” Community Development Services Director Brad Cramer said. “This will be a great guide for the City’s growth for years to come and believe it reflects the voices we heard during our surveys, public meetings, and open house. We invite the public to continue to engage with us and comment on this draft as it begins the adoption process.”

In addition to public review of the plan, CDS has also scheduled two separate public hearings prior to presenting the document for review and acceptance by the city. The first of the public hearings will take place on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. in the Idaho Falls City Hall Annex.

Anyone interested in reviewing the plan and providing comments can visit the website www.imagineif.city. You can also see the results of the city wide survey and as well as the input from each of the public meetings held to help gather data for the creation of the plan. For additional information or questions, you can also call CDS at 208-612-8799.

The post Idaho Falls releases draft “Imagine IF” plan for public comment appeared first on Local News 8.