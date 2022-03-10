IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department reminds residents now is a good time to trim your trees.

Idaho Falls City Code requires property owners to keep trees properly maintained and pruned in public rights-of-way. Keeping trees trimmed ensures large vehicles like fire trucks, ambulances, school buses and garbage trucks can navigate through our streets. Properly trimmed trees are also essential to keep traffic signs and signals visible to drivers.

“It’s best to trim trees between November and March while they are dormant,” Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Arborist Lee Washburn said. “This is best for the health of the tree. When the tree is dormant, they do not shock as bad from the pruning cuts.”

Most property owners can safely trim the lower branches on their own; however, for larger limbs and ones that cannot be reached safely, such as near power lines, it’s encouraged people hire a professional.

Trees in public rights-of-way must be trimmed to the following specifications:

At least 8 feet above sidewalks

At least 13 feet above curbs

At least 15 feet above centers of streets and alleyways

This ensures the rights-of-way are clear for not only pedestrians but also vehicles.

Branches cut into 4-foot bundles weighing less than 40 lbs can be left on the curbs for a scheduled pick up by Idaho Falls sanitation staff. To schedule a pickup, you can call (208) 612-8491. Tree trimmings can also be disposed at the Bonneville County Hatch Pit for no charge.

If a resident does not comply with Idaho Falls tree trimming requirements, the violation can be turned over to Code Enforcement for action. Violations of the City Code could include a citation.

You can find more on the City’s tree trimming requirements and proper techniques on the City’s website here or at https://www.idahofallsidaho.gov/828/Horticulture-Urban-Forestry.

The post Idaho Falls reminds residents of tree trimming requirements appeared first on Local News 8.