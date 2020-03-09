Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho Falls mental health professional Marco Erickson announced Monday he will challenge incumbent Representative Bryan Zollinger for his house seat in the May 19 primary.

Erickson, a Republican, said he’s running for the post to put Idaho Falls first, rather than special interests.

“I will work to strengthen the connection between Idaho’s education system and workforce development because that is how we increase the number of our citizens with good jobs. I am also passionate about boosting the Idaho National Laboratory and local agriculture as they are key parts of our future prosperity,” said Erickson.

Erickson said he was disappointed with Zollinger’s efforts to protect his own medical billing law practice, by opposing transparent billing practices and caps on attorney’s fees for medical debt collection.

“I also bring something unique to the table in that I know we need a more effective Idaho approach to at-risk youth. We need to refocus our energy on what works, not just throw money at the problem. Impactful early intervention with these kids can put them on the path to succeed in life, reduce crime in our communities, minimize the number of youth suicides and reduce the taxpayer burden from dependency on social services.”

Erickson is a small business owner and a west-side Idaho Falls resident, with an M.S. in Psychology from Walden University.