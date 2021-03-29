IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Street Division is already sweeping arterial and collector streets to prepare to repaint the faded striping.

To assist with spring-cleaning, crews will begin sweeping residential areas on April 12, 2021.

Similar to garbage collection, street sweeping is divided into zones. Click HERE to review the sweeping schedule for each zone.

Each zone is anticipated to be completed in one week, skipping scheduled garbage collection days to avoid sweeping around the 95-gallon carts. After all zones are completed, crews will take a week to sweep arterial and collector roads again, and then begin the cycle over again, finishing in October.

Exceptions to the schedule include the week of Independence Day when personnel are shifted to assist with traffic control and event cleanup. Fridays are also an exception due to personnel schedules. The schedule may vary due to unanticipated mechanical issues with equipment.

For questions or concerns, contact the Street Division at (208) 612-8490.

